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‘KPop Demon Hunters’ announces 2027 ‘GOLDEN’ world tour – including UK dates
By Max Pilley,8 days ago
KPop Demon Hunters is heading out on a ‘GOLDEN’ world tour in 2027, with arena shows confirmed in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London. The global tour will launch in June next year, with more than 150 performances planned across nearly 50 cities in 2027 and 2028. The first leg will take in North America, the UK and Europe, with further dates in Asia and Latin America to be announced.