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Dayton Webber Murder Case: Court Updates In The Bradrick Wells Shooting
By BayNet Crime Reporter,8 days ago
LA PLATA, Md. — Bradrick Michael Wells was 27 and had recently become a father when his life ended on a Sunday night in La Plata. Nearly eight months later, the case against the man accused of killing him — Dayton James Webber, a 27-year-old professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee — continues to move through Charles County Circuit Court.
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