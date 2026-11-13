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Blue Jays Receive Multiple Trade Offers for Gold Glove Finalist
By Christopher Moore,8 days ago
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is in for a busy offseason. The team’s top official is attempting to revamp his roster after a disappointing 2026. This includes bringing in multiple key players in free agency, potentially even superstar ace Tarik Skubal. However, Toronto is also being linked with significant trades. This includes both adding players and subtracting them.