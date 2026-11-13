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Jesse Minter Announces Lamar Jackson Injury Update Before Ravens Week 10 Game
By Anthony Miller,7 days ago
There is a lot of uncertainty around the Baltimore Ravens‘ starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, after his injury. During the Ravens’ Week 8 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jackson injured his thumb and left the game. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter announced after the game that Jackson will require surgery and could miss the rest of the season.