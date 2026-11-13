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Shin Min Ah Says Her 'Remarried Empress' Gowns Were So Heavy She Had to Change Just to Use the Bathroom
By Hana,8 days ago
Playing an empress comes with a price, and for Shin Min Ah, it was a heavy one. On November 13, Jo Jung Suk posted a new video on his YouTube channel, Channel Jo Jung Suk, featuring Shin Min Ah and Lee Bong Ryun, his co-stars in the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress. In the video, Jo Jung Suk and Shin Min Ah reunite 12 years after they last worked together.