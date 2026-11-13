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Baccam Named Director of Sand Inauguration
By Iowa Capital Dispatch,7 days ago
Democrat Lanon Baccam has been selected by Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand to lead planning and coordination efforts for the upcoming gubernatorial inauguration. According to an announcement from Sand, Baccam will serve as director of the Sand-Muhlbauer inauguration as Sand and Lieutenant Governor-elect Dave Muhlbauer prepare to take office in January 2027. Inaugural events are scheduled for January 15 through 17, 2027.