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Park Place Behavioral Health Care Celebrates Grand Opening of $2 Million Stepping Stones Residential Treatment Facility in Kissimmee
7 days ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A significant investment in substance use disorder treatment and long-term recovery became a reality Thursday, November 12, as Park Place Behavioral Health Care celebrated the grand opening of its new $2 million Stepping Stones residential treatment facility in Kissimmee. Located at 950 June Street, the newly...
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