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Texas A&M selected No. 1 in SEC in 2026 Best for Vets rankings
By Texas A&M University,3 days ago
As Texas A&M University celebrates 150 years of serving the state of Texas and the nation, it continues its commitment to supporting veterans and military-connected students. In recognition of that commitment, Texas A&M has been ranked No. 8 nationally and No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in the 2026 Best for Vets: College Rankings released by Military Times. Texas A&M was the only university in the SEC to make the Top 10.