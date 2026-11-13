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Sunshine now, frost possible later: A chilly weekend ahead for Coastal Mississippi
By Wesley Williams,4 days ago
Most of the area is waking up to temperatures in the 40s, with a few spots near the water running a little milder. Friday is looking like a nice and sunny day to get outside. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s. So keep a light jacket handy if you’re spending time outdoors. It will also be dry and breezy. That’s not a great combination when it comes to wildfire danger, so check for burn bans in your area and follow any restrictions before burning outdoors. COLD MORNINGS AHEAD... Temps will fall through the 40s Friday evening and into the 30s overnight. If conditions allow, frost will be possible early Saturday, especially in places away from the moderating influence of larger bodies of water. If your car is parked outside, give yourself a few extra minutes in case you need to clear the windshield. Saturday afternoon will be cooler than Friday, with temperatures reaching the lower 60s. That still leaves a nice window for outdoor plans — just dress for a chilly start and a cool finish. MONDAY SHOWER CHANCES... Make the most of the weekend sunshine if you can. A system moving across the Gulf could bring a few showers to the Mississippi Coast Monday, mainly during the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. Most of the rain is expected to stay south of the shoreline, but keep an umbrella handy if you’ll be out. Clouds and nearby showers could also keep some locations from reaching 60 degrees Monday. We’ll keep an eye on the timing and pass along any changes.
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