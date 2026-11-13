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Hold Off on the Beach Chair: 5 Retirement To-Dos You Can’t Ignore
By Riley Adams, CPAKyle WoodleyHannah Kowalczyk-Harper,8 days ago
Are you literally counting down the days until your retirement? Do you have a retirement date circled in your calendar—and is that date sometime in the next year or so?. If so, congratulations! You’ve worked hard for years and deserve to enjoy the fruits of that labor. But planning for this monumental life shift isn’t just about marking days off of a calendar. It’s about making strategic, impactful decisions that will shape your future. Don’t treat this time as a passive waiting game, but as active preparation for the next chapter of your life.