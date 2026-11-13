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Yoo Jae Suk Calls Song Hye Kyo a Friend With 'Refreshing Charm' Ahead of Her & Gong Yoo's 'Pinggyego' Episode
By Hana,8 days ago
Yoo Jae Suk has shown his affection for two old friends ahead of their joint appearance on his talk show. On November 13, the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun released the thumbnail for a new episode of Pinggyego, titled "Retro Is Just an Excuse." The episode features Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo, the stars of the Netflix series Tantara, as guests, with Yang Se Chan also joining. MDL reported earlier that the two actors had filmed the episode.