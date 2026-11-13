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Ahn So Hee, Park So Jin & Jung Yeon Ju Share an Unplanned Night in Japan in Film 'Layover Hotel'
By Hana,4 days ago
Sometimes the best part of a trip is the part that wasn't planned. On November 13, a press screening and press conference for the film Layover Hotel was held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul, attended by director Choi Chang Hwan and actors Jung Yeon Ju, Ahn So Hee, Park Jung Yeon, Park So Jin and Ahn Dong Gu. The film follows six people on a flight to London who end up spending an unplanned night in Kitakyushu, Japan, during an unexpected layover.