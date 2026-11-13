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Chattanooga FC makes history with first National Championship, celebration parade Friday
By ARC Chattanooga,7 days ago
Which team did Chattanooga FC defeat for the MLS NEXT Pro championship?. Why did Coach Richard Dixon praise the players after the championship?. Chattanooga FC is celebrating a historic achievement after becoming the first professional sports team in Chattanooga to win a national championship. The club defeated LAFC 2-1 Sunday...