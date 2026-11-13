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Importers Have Been Refunded Most of $166 Billion in Unlawful Tariffs. Shoppers Who Paid Higher Prices Are Suing
By Kendall Blythe,4 days ago
The government collected about $166 billion in emergency-powers tariffs that the Supreme Court later ruled unlawful. As of Oct. 2, more than 75% of it had been refunded with interest. Every dollar went to importers. About 330,000 importers paid the duties. Nearly 7,000 of them have sued, in about 4,000...