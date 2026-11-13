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Main Street Ottumwa Invites Businesses to Join Annual Snowball Drop
By Donna Savits,7 days ago
Main Street Ottumwa is inviting local businesses to participate in this year’s Snowball Drop during Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 28, in downtown Ottumwa. The Snowball Drop will begin at 11 a.m. on South Market Street near Mini-Mushrooms. Community members will have the opportunity to catch snowballs containing prizes and discounts while enjoying specials at participating downtown restaurants and stores.
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