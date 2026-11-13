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Lantern exclusive: President Ravi Bellamkonda speaks to recent campus controversies, tech partnerships and Buckeye impact
By Reegan DavisAudrey Coleman,8 days ago
Ohio State’s 18th president, Ravi Bellamkonda, has been president for nine months, after his sudden appointment in March following Walter “Ted” Carter Jr.’s resignation. Bellamkonda said that he has learned a lot in his first full semester as president, and often thinks about the long-term image...