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Claremore Public Schools tops $1M in OTEP teacher awards over three years
By Michael Horton,7 days ago
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Public Schools has surpassed $1 million in teacher awards through the Oklahoma Teacher Empowerment Program (OTEP), marking its third consecutive year participating in the statewide initiative. For the 2026-27 school year, CPS recognized 32 educators and awarded $372,000 in additional teacher compensation, bringing the district's...
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