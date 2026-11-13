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Usman Nurmagomedov, 7 others reportedly sentenced to 6 months in jail for attack on Merab Dvalishvili
By Guilherme Cruz,7 days ago
Eight people were sentenced to prison following Usman Nurmagomedov’s attack on Merab Dvalishvili this past Wednesday in a hotel lobby, The National News reported Friday following a social media post from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Dvalishvili was doing an interview at Yas Hilton when Nurmagomedov and his associates...