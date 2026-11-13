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Shooting a Digital Camera Like a 24-Exposure Roll of Film Is Harder Than It Sounds
By Alex Cooke,7 days ago
Film costs real money per frame now, and that price changes how you work: you meter more carefully, you wait longer, and you think twice before pressing the shutter. A digital camera can imitate a lot of that discipline if you strip away its conveniences, which raises a fair question about what you actually love when you say you love film.