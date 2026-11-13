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Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas announces 22 participating designers
By Edit Invites,7 days ago
DALLAS – Twenty-two designers and architects have been named as participants for the 2026 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, open from Nov. 14-Dec. 6. The Show House at 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard is a 25,000-square-foot French Renaissance estate. For 2026, Kips Bay has opened additional areas of the property to designers and visitors, expanding the experience beyond familiar rooms to new areas, including the Show House’s first-ever home gym.