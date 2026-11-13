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Out & About this weekend, Nov. 13-15
By Diane Tucker,7 days ago
Music lovers will want to head to Bishop Hill where Crossroads Cultural Connections will host three different concerts through the weekend and upcoming week. On Friday evening, On the Lash will perform at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St. at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Rupert Wates will take the stage at 7 p.m. The music doesn’t stop there and on Wednesday, crowd favorite Crys Matthews will perform at 7 p.m. at the same location. The concerts are presented by Crossroads Cultural Connection, and the suggested donation of $20-30 is always appreciated. As always there will be community potlucks prior to the concerts at 6 p.m. All are welcome, just bring a dish to share.