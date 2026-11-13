undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cisco AI Revenue Soars: Bullish Outlook for Networking Giant
8 days ago
Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported robust fiscal first-quarter results that surpassed analyst expectations, driven by strong demand for its networking gear. The company significantly elevated its guidance for AI infrastructure revenue, signaling a pivotal shift in its growth trajectory and validating its strategic focus on the burgeoning artificial intelligence sector.