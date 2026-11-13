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With hunting season open, Delaware Dept. of Agriculture announces $1.5 million program to combat deer damage
8 days ago
First State farmers looking to prevent significant deer damage during the 2027 growing season could be eligible for assistance through a pilot program now under development by the Department of Agriculture (DDA) and funded through the Fiscal Year 2027 Bond Bill. To prepare for participation in the program in 2027, farmers should begin taking steps now to reduce the deer population on their land.