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ICE, US Forest Service arrest 14 illegal aliens in Northern Michigan fishing sweep
By UpNorthLive Newsroom,7 days ago
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) — ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Detroit and the U.S. Forest Service arrested 14 illegal aliens from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico during Operation Fresh Catch. The arrests took place on Oct. 10 in the Cadillac and Manistee areas, according to ICE. ICE officers conducted...