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‘Focker-In-Law’ Cast: Who’s Back, Who’s New, and the ‘Meet the Parents’ Movies in Order
By Emma Loggins,7 days ago
Twenty-six years after Greg Focker first sat down at the Byrnes dinner table, the franchise has turned its own joke around. In Focker-In-Law, Greg is the suspicious father, his son wants to marry someone Greg can’t read, and the rest of the family, Jack included, seems to like her just fine. Universal opens it only in theaters on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the night before Thanksgiving.