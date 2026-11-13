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Pueblo (CO) Voters Reject Funding for New Apparatus and Gear
By Tribune Content Agency,4 days ago
PUEBLO — Pueblo voters rejected a ballot measure that would have raised the sales tax to fund equipment for local fire departments. Ballot Question 2A proposed a 0.25% increase in the city’s sales tax — the equivalent of 25 cents on every $100 purchase. The revenue would have funded future fire truck purchases, radio equipment, and other specialized gear.