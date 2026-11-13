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Deadline Looms for Post-9/11 FirstNet Reauthorization
By Tribune Content Agency,5 days ago
WASHINGTON — Supporters of the FirstNet program that provides emergency communications for first-responders still see hope for reauthorization this year, despite continued disagreements over what changes, if any, should be made to how the program is governed. A House-passed reauthorization bill would shift authority toward the Commerce Department’s National...