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The Day When AI Runs Hotel Operations Is Just Around the Corner
By Omri Shalev,7 days ago
A few years ago, hospitality operations were largely analog. Hotel chefs at leading properties could be found with a pen and paper, examining supplier websites themselves while glued to a phone that wouldn’t stop ringing. They had personal knowledge of exactly what they needed, which supplier could give them the best prices, and what was on hand in their storeroom. But most of this information wasn’t in any of those screens. It was in his head.