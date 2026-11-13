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Chicago Fed's Goolsbee says central bank 'has definitely got work to do' on inflation
By Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom,7 days ago
Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee expressed concern about the latest inflation data, telling CNBC on Friday that the central bank likely will need to take action. "I believe that the the central bank has definitely got work to do to continue to reestablish its credibility," the policymaker said during...
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