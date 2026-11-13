undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Forging a new nation: Morris County’s iron industry
By North Jersey HistoryGenealogy Center,7 days ago
By Chris Larlee, Shayna Marchese, Jeffrey V. Moy, Cynthia Muszala, Leigh Whitworth, North Jersey History and Genealogy Center. Sinkholes and lengthy roadwork projects are modern remnants of Morris County’s industrial history that once produced the raw materials for American Independence, westward expansion, and the Union Army. New Jersey’s mining...