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Gasoline prices keep tumbling downward in Oklahoma
By Jerry Bohnen,7 days ago
Here’s how fast gasoline prices are falling in Oklahoma and other states—-20 cents just since we last reported on the Oklahoma average from AAA. Oklahoma’s new average as of Thursday morning was $3.49. On Monday, the average was $3.59 per gallon as we reported earlier in the week. The U.S. average at the time was $4.10 a gallon but as of Thursday, it had fallen to $3.90 per gallon.
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