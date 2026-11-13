undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rounds of rain and gusty winds continue
5 days ago
An active Pacific weather pattern will bring repeated rounds of rain and occasionally gusty winds from the coast to the Cascades through early next week. Rain is likely Friday, especially during the morning, along with areas of patchy fog. Afternoon temperatures in the southern Willamette Valley will reach the upper 50s, with south winds gusting above 20 mph. Between one-tenth and one-quarter inch of rain is possible.