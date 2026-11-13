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Salvadoran President Posts Video of Helicopter Strike on Gang Compound in Haiti
7 days ago
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has posted a video showing heavy helicopter firepower striking a gang compound in Haiti. The airstrikes targeted the headquarters and residence of Wilson Joseph, known as Lanmo Sanjou, a leader of the infamous 400 Mawozo gang. Bukele claimed the gang members fled without putting up a fight, and before-and-after satellite images revealed likely damage to the compound following the attack. The strikes are part of a massive deployment of more than 2,000 Salvadoran troops to Haiti—a force larger than Haiti's entire beleaguered army. According to Bukele, the troops were sent on a specific mission to rescue four Salvadoran aviation technicians who were kidnapped by gangs last month. While Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has publicly saluted the commitment of the Salvadoran forces, the exact mandate, chain of command, and duration of their deployment remains largely a mystery. Fils-Aimé is reportedly set to meet with El Salvador's government next week to discuss the future of the troops' presence in the country.