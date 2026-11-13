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Titans’ 3 most important players vs. Jaguars are totally obvious
By Justin Melo,7 days ago
Identifying the Tennessee Titans’ three most important players in Sunday’s Week 10 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following the NFL trade deadline frenzy, the Tennessee Titans actually play a football game on Sunday. They’ll face the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. These two franchises are in different spots. While the Titans traded Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker away, the Jaguars brought in Jordan Davis, Davon Godchaux, and Jessie Bates III.