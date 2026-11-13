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25 Friendsgiving Potluck Dishes That Survive The Commute (And Still Steal The Show)
By Taryn Pire,7 days ago
The good news: You’ve been invited to an epic Friendsgiving dinner. Yay! The bad news: You have to contribute a dish that can stay intact on your way to the soirée. Don’t fret, friend; there are tons of Friendsgiving potluck dishes that travel well. Plus, many of them can be prepared in advance, and you might not even need to ask the host to make room in the oven to reheat your contribution when it's best served cold or at room temperature.