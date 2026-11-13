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Proposed subdivision to come before Coldwater Planning Commission
By Brett Briscoe,8 days ago
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A proposed residential subdivision off South Willowbrook Road is set for review as the City of Coldwater Planning Commission convenes on Monday. Developed by Allen Edwin Homes through its entity Michigan Housing Partnership, LLC, the project sits on approximately 17.32 acres of formerly city-owned land located just east of the Sauk River Forest condominiums.
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