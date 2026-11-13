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Ukraine launches nearly 1,200 drones at Russia as US-led talks to consider wider European security
By Associated Press,8 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine fired almost 1,200 drones at Russian targets overnight in one of its biggest aerial attacks since Moscow’s full-scale invasion nearly five years ago. Meanwhile, U.S. and Russian negotiators raised the stakes in talks to stop the fighting by including for discussion wider European...
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