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Reminder: James Robertson Parkway Bridge To Close For 2 Years
By Hannah Byrom,8 days ago
Just another reminder that the James Robertson Parkway Bridge will be closed for 2 years in a couple months. This will probably affect you once it happens later this Summer, so I’m gonna take every opportunity to remind you until it happens just to start thinking about your new routes. A lot of construction is going to be starting soon over on the East Bank as they prepare to open the new Nissan Stadium.