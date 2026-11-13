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Skilla Baby Says Getting Shot Made Him “More Evil,” Reveals Nas Executive Produced New Album
By DancehallMag Team,7 days ago
Skilla Baby is pulling back the curtain on the most difficult stretch of his life. The Detroit rapper has revealed that surviving a shooting hardened him rather than humbled him, that walking away from retaliation became his toughest fight, and that Nas executive produced and appears on his new album, The Price of Fame.
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