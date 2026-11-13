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Santa Rosa Police Arrest Suspect in Machete Attack at Southwest Community Park
By Jeff Woodworth,7 days ago
Santa Rosa police have taken a 23-year-old man into custody following a machete attack at Southwest Community Park. According to officers, the assault took place Wednesday night after the suspect approached a group of people preparing food in the park’s parking lot. The victim, a 54-year-old man, sustained injuries to his face, shoulder, and back, requiring hospitalization.