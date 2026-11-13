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De Pere debuts community Christmas tree lighting during Downtown Unwrapped event
By Rachel Manek, FOX 11 News,8 days ago
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Come for the lights, stay for the magic. That's what Downtown De Pere is hoping you'll do when it holds the city's first ever community tree lighting. The holiday event, Downtown Unwrapped, kicks off the holiday season in De Pere with the tree lighting, holiday window displays, shopping and free horse-drawn carriage rides. It's happening Friday, Nov. 13 from 5–8 p.m. on both sides of the river. The main event, the tree lighting, will take place at 6 p.m. at Michael J Walsh Plaza near Union Hotel.
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