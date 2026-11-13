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Pi Network (PI) Hit by Volatility, Solana (SOL) Braces for Additional Sell-off: Bits Recap Nov 13
By Dimitar Dzhondzhorov,4 days ago
Here's everything most interesting surrounding PI, SOL, and ZEC. Pi Network’s native token experienced heightened volatility over the past several days, driven by excitement about an upcoming ecosystem event and broader market dynamics. Solana’s SOL plunged 10% on a weekly basis and risks further declines, while Zcash (ZEC) lost...