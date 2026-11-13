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Talk, Truth, Tea: Oprah brings back “Favorite Things”
By Joseph Duncan,8 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CA– It’s beginning to look a lot like Oprah’s Favorite Things! The queen of gift-giving is bringing back her famous holiday list, and this year marks a major milestone: 30 years! Oprah’s 2026 guide features 79 gift selections, including fashion, food, home goods, beauty and technology. There are even celebrity-inspired picks, including the famous coconut cake Tom Cruise sends to friends every Christmas. And Oprah isn’t just sharing the goodies. She surprised more than 100 caregivers with gifts from this year’s list during a special episode of her podcast. So if you’re looking for holiday inspiration, Oprah has you covered!