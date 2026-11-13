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CHMP Recommends Approval of Belzutifan Plus Lenvatinib for Advanced ccRCC After PD-(L)1 Inhibition
7 days ago
The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of belzutifan (Welireg) in combination with lenvatinib (Lenvima) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma with a clear cell component (ccRCC) following a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.1.