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Oregon agriculture officials confirm state’s first case of bird flu in dairy cattle
By Oregon Public Broadcasting,8 days ago
For the first time, bird flu has been detected on a commercial dairy farm in Oregon. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed a positive test result for the virus, known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, at a Morrow County dairy. State agriculture officials have not identified any other affected dairies as of Thursday.