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Tennessee Aquarium announces holiday memberships, seasonal events and Scuba Claus returns
By ARC Chattanooga,7 days ago
CHATTANOOGA — The Tennessee Aquarium is offering holiday gift memberships and seasonal events as the holiday season approaches. The aquarium is offering four membership levels, with options for unlimited visits and access to 45-minute documentary films. Through Dec. 10, customers who purchase a holiday gift membership can receive a...