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Rise & Chime In: Are parents too lenient?
By Joseph Duncan,8 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Some of us grew up with parents who ran the house like a military operation! You didn’t talk back, you didn’t question the rules, and that look from Mama was all the warning you needed. But parenting seems a little different today. More negotiating, more explaining and sometimes kids are calling the shots! So are parents today too lenient, or were our parents just a little too strict? Let’s talk about it!