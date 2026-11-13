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25 Famous People You Didn’t Know Were From Massapequa, Long Island
By Brian Kachejian,3 days ago
It is hard to think of another community on Long Island that has produced quite the combination of famous people that Massapequa has. Four brothers from one family became Hollywood actors. Three young musicians who grew up in the area took rockabilly to the top of the record charts on both sides of the Atlantic. Three brothers from another family played in the National Football League. And then, of course, there is Jerry Seinfeld.
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