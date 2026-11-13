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An Oregon Builder Designed a Neighborhood to Survive Wildfires – Many Are Asking, Does it Make Getting Insurance Any Easier or Cheaper?
By Angela Linders,7 days ago
When Ben Santer, a retired atmospheric scientist who spent decades at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory studying climate change, moved to Klamath Falls, he wasn’t looking for a gated community. He was looking for somewhere he could live with the fire risk he had spent a career documenting. He found...