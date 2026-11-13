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MoMA PS1 Announces First U.S. Survey of Klara Liden
By Jason Yim,4 days ago
MoMA PS1 will present the first U.S. survey of Swedish artist Klara Liden from March 18 through August 9, 2027, the museum announced on November 12. The exhibition will occupy the museum’s third-floor galleries and include more than 30 large-scale works from the past three decades. Newly commissioned pieces drawing on the visual language of New York City will also be included.